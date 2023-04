April 21st – Meet Sunshine!

Sunshine is an 8 month-old spayed female dog.

She is great with kids, cats and dogs.

Sunshine is just so much fun and also very well behaved. She just needs help getting House trained with but besides that though, sunshine will add some brightness to your day.

If you’re interested in Sunshine, she is here at Delaware Valley Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway