July 25th – Meet Steel!

Steel is a 7 month-old male dog.

He is obviously a puppy. So he still has that puppy energy and is running around a lot. He gets very distracted with sticks or little toys. So if you have those around your place he will be so happy.

We’re not so sure how he is with dogs and cats and kids because he’s still so young and needs to be exposed to them.

So if you want to be Steel, he is here at Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.