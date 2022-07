July 1st– Meet Spiderman!

Spiderman is a 9 year-old spayed/neutered cat.

The gender is unknown but they will swing into your life and become an amazing addition.

They are a bit shy but rest assured when they warm up to you they will be by your side all the time.

If you’re interested in Spiderman, you can contact the Broome County Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway