April 21 – Meet Sol!

Sol is a beautiful, longer haired 6 year-old male.

He’ll be good in most homes, and is considered a senior pup because he’s six.

If you want a quiet, sweet dog, Sol might be the one for you!

Contact the Broome County Humane Society for more.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Endicott & Owego Agway.