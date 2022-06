June 29th– Meet Skeeter!

Skeeter is a 1 year-old spayed female.

She is very pretty long haired cat.

She is not as energetic as other cats but she will always have enough energy to get pets from you.

She loves to rub her head against your hands and arms.

If you’re interested in Skeeter, you can contact the Broome County Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway