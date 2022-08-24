August 24th– Meet Shay & Grayson!

Shay & Grayson are about 5 year-old neutered and spayed cats.

Shay & Grayson are a bonded pair which means that they have to leave together. This dynamic duo came in to the shelter together and have to leave together.

Shay & Grayson would both make great additions to any family.

They love to be held and are great with kids and other pets.

If you’re interested in Shay & Grayson , you can contact the Delaware Valley Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.