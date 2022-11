November 10th – Meet Shantay!

Shantay is an 7 month-old spayed female cat.

She has three legs but don’t let her missing arm throw you off. She can do everything any four legged cat can do.

Shantay is super lovable and any home would be perfect for her.

If you’re interested in Shantay, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.