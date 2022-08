August 16th– Meet Scratch!

Scratch is a 9 year-old spayed female.

She has been here at the shelter the longest out of everyone we’ve shown you so far.

It is preferred she has a owner that knows how to train dogs since she isn’t the best with strangers.

She is very well trained already and is a dog that knows a few tricks too.

If you’re interested in Scratch, you can contact the Delaware Valley Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.