June 21st – Meet Scraps!

Scraps is a 9 month-old neutered male.

He is a very sweet but somewhat timid dog.

He can be very loving and if you give him any attention he will be by your side instantly.

He is great with dogs and kids, we are unsure how he is with cats.

If you’re interested in Scraps, you can contact the Broome County Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway