August 16th – Meet Schnitzel!

Schnitzel is a 7 year-old neutered male cat.

He is a little bit older but as you can see, super sweet. He is very playful. He does get along with other cats. A slow introduction is needed.

He does prefer his ladies more than he does the other males in the room. So another lady at home looking for a friend. He might be a good companion.

He does have his moments like, all right, don’t pat me. But for the most part, he is a great companion to you and to anyone else that he meets.

Any cat over a year old for the entire month of August, our adoption fees are actually cut in half.

So if you are interested in Schnitzel, he is here at SPEAK Animal Hospital

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.