July 28th– Meet Sassy!

Sassy is a 3 year-old spayed female dog.

There will never be a dull moment, she is one of a kind for sure. She has her own little dances. She has her own little like sounds, variety, might I add. And she is just one that will only want to share her love with just you.

She is just as silly as can be. This girl would do best in a home without any other animals. She’s not a big fan of sharing her love, but does great with children all the way down to infants.

Obviously, all the energy she has now would just go perfect with kids that have the same amount to match.

If you’re interested in Sassy, she is here at Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway