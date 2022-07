July 13th– Meet Sapphire!

Sapphire is a 1 year-old spayed female.

She is a lovable and attention giving dog.

She loves to play as much as she loves to give kisses.

She is, above everything else, a gem to say the least.

If you’re interested in Sapphire, you can contact the Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway