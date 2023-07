July 17th– Meet Sally!

Sally is a 1 year-old female dog.

She has what looks like a mixture of Husky Shepherd.

Sally is just such a lovebug.

She loves to hang out with you. She loves to run around, especially in parks, and she is looking for her forever home.

If you’re interested in Sally, she is here at Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway