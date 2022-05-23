MAY 23 – Meet Sally!

Sally is a 4 year-old spayed female.

She can be quiet the entertaining addition to your life. She is very fun especially when she has been given some cat nip.

She can be a little bit of a bossy cat but can still get along with other cats as long as they are a bit submissive.

She has been at the shelter for a long time and is ready to find her forever home.

If you’re interested in Sally, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.