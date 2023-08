August 4th – Meet Rumpelstiltskin!

Rumpelstiltskin is a 5 month-old male dog.

He is a little tough little terrier. He kind of thinks he’s the boss of all bosses, but he’s he’s a puppy.

He definitely a good boy, though and he is so much fun. He warms up to you easily.

So if you are interested in Rumpelstiltskin, he is here at Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway