June 19th– Meet Roo!

Roo is a 5 month-old spayed female dog.

She is a hoppy one, just like a kangaroo. She’s tries to get all over the place.

She’s full of energy, though. She jumps around a lot and she loves to play around a lot clearly.

If you’re interested in Roo, she is here at Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway