September 13th – Meet River!

River is a 2 year-old male cat

River came to us a little while back with some pretty severe injuries. We believe he was hit by a car. But as you can see, he is doing absolutely great. No broken bones, just a little bruising on his lungs.

He’s healed right up. We got him neutered and he is, as you can see, clearly ready to go nothing stops him.

Very, very playful. Would be great in a home with another super playful cat friend and definitely a home that can keep up with his high energy and active lifestyle.

So if you are interested in River, he is here at SPEAK Animal Hospital

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway