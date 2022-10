October 5th – Meet Ravioli!

Ravioli is an 6 month-old neutered male cat.

He is lovely black and grey tiger cat.

He is a cuddle-bug , he loves to snuggle with his siblings and people.

Ravioli is super chill and loves to play around with anything on a string.

If you’re interested in Ravioli, you can contact Every Cats Dream

Their hours are Monday 1pm-5pm, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 12pm-5:30pm, Wednesday 3pm-6pm, and Saturday 1pm-4pm.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway