August 31st– Meet Ramona!

Ramona is a 13 Year-old spayed female cat.

She was 1 of the 91 rescued inside a trailer.

Ramona has been through a ton of hardships and is looking for her forever home.

She doesn’t have the best sight but she will stick around you and just hang out.

If you’re interested in Ramona, you can contact the Delaware Valley Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway