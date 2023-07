July 24th– Meet Rallo!

Rallo is a 1 year-old neutered male dog.

He’s a small little guy, though, so everything is really big to him.

Rallo is great with other dogs, cats as well and kids.

He has a partner here that he would like to go home with. But if you can’t, Rollo is so fine on his own.

If you’re interested in Rallo,he is here at Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway