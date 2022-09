September 2nd– Meet Poppy!

Poppy is a 7 week-old female cat.

Poppy is a small cat still getting adjusted to the big world.

Poppy is a very adventurous cat.

She is a Tortoiseshell cat which is a popular type of cat.

If you’re interested in Poppy, you can contact the Delaware Valley Humane Society

