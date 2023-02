February 8th – Meet Pockets & Nibs!

Pockets and Nibs are 2 year-old neutered male bonded tiger brothers cat.

They will need a patient owner as this is the only “home” they have known.

They can be shy but when they open up they are very affectionate

If your interested in Pockets & Nibs, they are here at Dickin Memorial Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.