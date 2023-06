June 14th – Meet Pixel!

Pixel is a 3 year-old spayed female dog.

She is an energetic one for sure. She’s got the cutest little shirt on that says princess and she deserves the world.

She’s got the cutest little paws, claws. And look at this face.

So if you’re interested in Pixel, she is here at Broome County Dog Shelter

