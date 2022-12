December 13th – Meet Pickle!

Pickle is an 13 week-old female cat.

She is a petite cat with a thirst for adventure.

Pickle is very playful and a lovable cuddle bug.

She is the leader of her litter which include Polo and Poppy.

If you’re interested in Pickle, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.