October 12th – Meet Phoenix!

Phoenix is a 6 month-old neutered male cat.

He actually came to us with a broken pelvis, but he is all healed up now.

He is very rambunctious, very playful. So definitely a home that can keep up with that energy would be ideal for him. And he’s just ready to find his forever home.

So if you are interested in Phoenix, he is here at SPEAK Animal Hospital

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.