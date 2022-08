August 17th– Meet Peter & Oppie!

Peter & Oppie are 10 week-old unneutered males.

Peter & Oppie would both make great additions to any family.

They are still young but have their own uniqueness to them.

If you’re interested in Peter and/or Oppie, you can contact the Delaware Valley Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway