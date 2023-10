October 16th – Meet PB!

PB is a 12 week-old male cat.

Not quite neutered yet, not quite of age.

So he came to us. We’re pretty sure he was hit by a car.

He did have to have his one leg amputated, but as you can see, when he gets running around here does not stop him whatsoever.

So if you are interested in PB, he is here at SPEAK Animal Hospital

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.