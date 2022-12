December 30th – Meet Parsley!

Rye is an 7 month-old neutered male cat.

Parsley loves to be held and he’s just super sweet.

He is super playful, has definitely has that like young teenager energy.

He’d be great with another younger cat looking for a friend.

If you are interested in Parsley he is at the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.