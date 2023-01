January 31st – Meet Parker!

Parker is an 3 year-old neutered male cat.

He is a very elusive cat who loves to hide under places.

Parker is a lovely cat and is very talkative cat. So if you like to gossip, Parker is the perfect cat for you.

If your interested in Parker, he’s here at Dickin Memorial Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.