November 24th – Meet Pallas!

Pallas is an 3 year-old neutered male cat.

He has the cutest chubby cheeks and the absolute one of a kind purr that is very cute.

Pallas can be a more relaxed cat at times, just look out the window and bird watch.

He is a bit of a drooler but still loves to be around his best friend.

If you’re interested in Pallas, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.