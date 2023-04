April 19th – Meet Olive!

Olive is an 2 year-old spayed female cat.

She is a great buddy to watch stuff with!

Olive is also very fun and very active. She kind of likes to escape a bit, but she also be picked up just as much.

If you’re interested in Olive, she is here at Delaware Valley Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway