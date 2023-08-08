August 8th – Meet Olga!

Olga is a 5 month-old spayed female dog pit bull mix. Definitely mixed with sweetheart because she is so nice and just so easy going ready for a home.

She’s very loving and very touchy. She’s so cute. She’s so adorable.

She’s also very, very good with other cats, dogs and kids especially. Loves to be held, wants to be a lap dog. She’ll make a really good, good addition to somebody’s family.

So if you are interested in Olga, she is here at Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway