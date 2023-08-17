August 17th – Meet Olaf!

Olaf is a 5 month-old male cat

He’s surprisingly a little camera shy right now, but he’s super sweet.

Very incredibly playful. Endless hours of entertainment with this guy. For sure would love a super playful other cat friend, and he’s just ready to find his home.

Any cat over a year old for the entire month of August, our adoption fees are actually cut in half.

So if you are interested in Olaf, he is here at SPEAK Animal Hospital

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway