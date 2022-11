November 28th – Meet Nori BrandyFoot!

Nori BrandyFoot is an 8 month-old spayed female cat.

She has very soft colorful fur.

She is a cat that is more on the shy side but can easily get along with other cats.

Nori BrandyFoot can take some time to open up with you but she will love you.

If you’re interested in Nori BrandyFoot, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.