Meet Nan!

Nan is a 8 year-old spayed female cat

She definitely is just as playful as any other cat and just as sweet as well.

She loves her catnip as you can see. She’s thoroughly enjoying that right now and she’s just ready to find her perfect forever home.

She is partially blind we do think in her one eye. But again, that does not stop her whatsoever. As you can see, just a bundle of energy and absolute.

So if you are interested in Nan, she is here at SPEAK Animal Hospital

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway