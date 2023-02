February 24th – Meet Mr. Smiley!

Mr. Smiley is a 3 year-old neutered male.

This guy loves to smile. Look at these pearly whites.

He is very, very playful. He’s not the best with dogs or cats. And he’s only good with kids that are older than10 just because of how big he is.

If your interested in Mr. Smiley, he is here at BC Humane Society.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.