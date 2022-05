MAY 10 – Meet Moonshine!

Moonshine is a 5 year-old spayed female.

She is super cute and very affectionate.

She’s not the biggest fan of being picked up but she’ll let you know she loves you by rubbing against your leg.

She’s a very energetic cat, especially if you have a laser pointer.

So, if you’re interested in Moonshine, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.