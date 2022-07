July 27th– Meet Mickey!

Mickey is a 2 year-old Pitbull/Bulldog mix, male.

He is a very loving dog who has plenty of love to go around.

He is very full of energy and loves walks.

He will open up to you very easily it doesn’t take much for you to become friends

If you’re interested in Mickey, you can contact the Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway