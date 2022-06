June 24th – Meet Meowsling!

Meowsling is a 10 year-old spayed female.

She is an attention grabber for sure, especially since she is a Siamese cat.

She loves getting scratches behind her ears and on her head.

Even though she is a somewhat old cat she still has a lot of energy.

If you’re interested in Meowsling, you can contact the Broome County Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.