May 18th – Meet Melanie!

Melanie is a 2 year-old neutered male cat.

She is super friendly, super obedient with cats, kids and dogs. And she’s more preferred to be in a home with other pets.

So if you have more pets already, perfect. What’s one more going to do?

She’s going to make it that much more fun.

If you’re interested in Melanie, she is here at Delaware Valley Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway