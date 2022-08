August 23rd– Meet Meatloaf!

Meatloaf is a 10 year-old neutered male.

His front claws are declawed, which was done before it was illegal in New York state.

Meatloaf loves to explore, he doesn’t like being in one spot for too long.

He doesn’t like being held so much but he will hang around you once he gets comfortable with his surroundings.

If you’re interested in Meatloaf, you can contact the Delaware Valley Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway