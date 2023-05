May 24th– Meet Maxxy!

Maxxy is a 3 year-old neutered male cat.

He is just a lovebug who doesn’t love orange cats, by the way, everyone loves a good orange cat.

This one is so much fun. He’s cuddly, he’s neutered, and he just loves to be like this.

Come on. That’s amazing for you.

If you’re interested in Maxxy, he is here at Delaware Valley Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway