August 2nd – Meet Mandy!

Mandy is a 5 year-old spayed female dog.

She is a perfect age of about five years old.

She is Pitbull Spaniel Mix and is looking for a home. She’s a little selective with who she likes.

She might mind somebody that is maybe more submissive and that lets her be the boss. But she’s a good girl, she’s sweet, she’s laid back, and she’s just kind of ready to fit right in somewhere.

So if you are interested in Mandy, she is here at Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.