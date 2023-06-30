June 30th– Meet Madox!

Madox is a 2 year-old male dog.

Don’t let the size for you. This big boy is just a big baby. He loves to just play and lay and just get pets from anyone.

He’s a two year old, neutered male and he is great with dogs. Once they get to know him, obviously the size can be a bit unnerving, but trust me, he’s just such a good boy and a good lover.

And he’s not the best with cats but he is he’s great with kids.

If you’re interested in Madox, he is here at Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway