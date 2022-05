MAY 26 – Meet Macadamia!

Macadamia is a 3 year-old spayed female.

She is a little bit shy but she is very sweet.

She is super lovable and can take a bit to get comfortable in a new environment but once she does she will become your best friend.

If you’re interested in Macadamia , you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway