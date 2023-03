March 2nd – Meet Mac!

Mac is a 12 year-old neutered male dog.

He’s an oldie, but he’s still so much fun.

Mac is great with kids, He’s great with dogs. As for cats, we’re not so sure that water hasn’t been tested, but he could be the best of them too.

If your interested in Mac, he is here at BC Humane Society.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.