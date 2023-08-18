August 18th – Meet Lucy!

Lucy is a 6 month-old spayed female cat.

She has a little thunder per motor going right now.

She’s super sweet, very playful. She loves to play with our other really energetic cat, Olaf, who’s around here somewhere.

She gets along with other cats, perfectly fine. She likes family, so she’d be good in almost any home.

Any cat over a year old for the entire month of August, our adoption fees are actually cut in half.

So if you are interested in Lucy, she is here at SPEAK Animal Hospital

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.