September 19th – Meet Louis Vuitton!

Louis Vuitton is a 15 week-old male cat

An absolute snuggle bug. He’s just so, so snuggly, so sweet, loves to give kisses and just be held and just just be the absolute most adorable thing you could ever want.

Of course, super playful, just like any other kitten. So definitely an act of home would be the best fit for him, preferably with another kitten that is just as active and playful. But as you see, just look at him.

He just loves to give kisses and it’s just the sweetest thing ever. So just ready to find his home.

So if you are interested in Louis Vuitton, he is here at SPEAK Animal Hospital

