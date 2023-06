June 15th– Meet Lorenzo!

Lorenzo is a 3 year-old neutered male dog.

Lorenzo’s a bit of a shedder, but he is going to shed a ton of happiness on to you.

He’s kind of overlooked here, but he’s so cute and he’s so intelligent. He’s also very his own little routine, too.

If you’re interested in Lorenzo, he is here at Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway