June 28th – Meet Lizzo!

Lizzo is a 9 month-old spayed female.

She is an energetic dog, who loves to get in your face.

She’ll shower you with kisses and attention.

She will need an owner who is going to give her as much attention as she gives you.

If you’re interested in Lizzo, you can contact the Broome County Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.